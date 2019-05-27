Enghouse Buys Espial Group Inc.

Acquisition Broadens Enghouse Networks Product Portfolio

OTTAWA and TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Espial Group Inc. (TSX: ESP).

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Espial provides a next generation, cloud-based software platform that enables Video Service Providers ("VSPs") or operators to deliver video and entertainment services. Espial's primary solution is a true SaaS cloud-based multi-tenant IP Video platform. The solution powers millions of operator-managed set-top boxes and consumer owned devices globally.

VSPs face increasing competition, rising content costs and disruption from over-the-top providers who are innovating faster than ever. To compete, VSPs must undergo a significant digital transformation, keep pace with continuous innovation and harness subscriber insights for improvement. Espial enables VSPs to bring to market new IP and app-based video services quickly, while providing them with continuous innovation and valuable insights. Espial's solution may also be used by enterprises and content providers to offer video services across a variety of mobile, tablet and web devices.

Espial's SaaS video platform includes scalable cloud-based server and client software for AndroidTV and Reference Design Kit based set-top boxes and apps for a variety of consumer goods and services. These include mobile phones, tablets and streaming services like Smart TV, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. Espial also offers VSPs and device manufacturers its software components and professional services as a solution for on-premise network deployments.

"Espial's TV as a service suite of applications adds a new media and content offering to our Enghouse Networks telecommunications service provider portfolio, enabling our global customers to deliver emerging, next generation IP and 5G network subscriber services," said Stephen Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are pleased to welcome Espial's customers, employees and partners to our organization."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com .

About Espial

Espial is a public software company, established in 1997 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Espial solutions are used by over 100 video service providers and device manufacturers across the U.S., Canada, Europe & Asia. Espial's solution portfolio includes client, server and cloud software products along with system integration services to help service providers launch next generation video offerings. Espial's customers have deployed over 50 million devices, and are serviced through the company's global sales, support, and innovation centers. Espial has partnered with leading companies like Netflix, Amazon and Google, among others, for its Elevate SaaS solution, which powers cable, IPTV & App-based IP video services for over 30 video service providers. For more information on Espial's solutions, visit www.espial.com

Sam Anidjar

Vice President, Corporate Development

Enghouse Systems Limited

+1-905-946-3300

investor@enghouse.com