CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Network Expands in Oklahoma with Addition of CPR Enid

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to welcome a new franchisee to its growing network of mobile repair specialists. Cody Snow has joined the team as the store owner of CPR Enid in Oklahoma.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Enid, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/enid-ok/.

"CPR would like to extend its warm wishes to Cody and welcome him to our network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Given his professional background and personal interest in the electronics field, we have no doubt he will be an invaluable addition to CPR."

With a population of 49,000, Enid is the largest town in northwestern Oklahoma that services other surrounding communities. It is home to Vance Air Force Base, as well as a historic downtown district that has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007. Cody's store is located in a busy region off of US Route 81, and is neighbors to many thriving restaurants, retail shops, and other businesses.

"Throughout my mobile repair career, I have worked hard to maintain great customer relationships and provide the best experience when it came to having your device fixed," said Cody. "As a CPR store owner, I will be able to better service my community with the best care."

Cody has served in the United States Army for 12 years, in which he completed one tour in Iraq. Prior to owning his mobile repair store, he also worked within the oil industry. In his free time away from managing his new store, Cody enjoys photography, learning about the latest trends in the technology industry, and also spending time with his girlfriend and five children. He looks forward to providing his lifelong community of Enid with the most affordable and reliable repair solutions. To begin a repair, contact CPR Enid or visit the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Enid is located at:

2005 W Owen K Garriott Rd

Enid, OK 73703

Please contact the store at 580-297-5293 or via email: repairs@cpr-enid.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/enid-ok/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

8778565101

