The "H1 2019 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects in the North Sea UK Leads Natural Gas Production Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"H1 2019 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects in the North Sea UK Leads Natural Gas Production Outlook", reveals that in the North Sea, around US$18.8bn is expected to be spent on the development of the 24 planned projects with identified development plans and US$21.8bn on 45 early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approved for development.

A total of 69 planned and announced crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to start operations in the North Sea, during the period 2019-2025. In 2025, key projects in the North Sea are expected to contribute about 1,095 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) of global crude and condensate production, and about 2,188 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of global gas production from planned and announced projects. Among countries, the UK leads with the highest number of 37 planned and announced projects, followed by Norway, the Netherlands and Denmark.

However, Norway is expected to spend the highest new-build capital expenditure (capex) of US$21.2bn on the development of the planned and announced projects, among the countries in the North Sea, during the period 2019-2025. The high new-build capex of Norway on flagship projects such as Johan Sverdrup will help the country to lead crude production in the North Sea, contributing more than 70% of the total crude and condensate production from major planned and announced projects in 2025.

The UK, the Netherlands and Denmark follow Norway with US$18bn, US$0.8bn and US$0.6bn, respectively, on the development of the planned and announced projects. In terms of operating expenditure (opex), the UK leads with US$9.9bn, closely followed by Norway with US$9.7bn and Denmark with US$1.3bn. Among companies, Equinor ASA, Aker BP ASA and Total SA are expected to have the highest capex of US$7.9bn, US$3.3bn and US$2.5bn, respectively between 2019 and 2025.

Scope

Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in North Sea

Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in North Sea

Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region.

Reasons to Buy

Understand oil and gas production outlook for the North Sea

Keep abreast of key planned production projects in the region

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production outlook

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on North Sea production and capex outlook

Assess your competitor's planned oil and gas production projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook in the North Sea

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country in the North Sea

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in the North Sea

2.3.1. Planned Project Starts

2.3.2. Announced Project Starts

2.4. Major Planned and Announced Projects by Terrain in the North Sea

2.5. Key Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the North Sea

2.5.1. Remaining NPV vis--vis Remaining Break-Even Crude Oil Price by Country

2.5.2. Remaining NPV vis--vis Remaining Break-Even Natural Gas Price by Country

2.5.3. Remaining Break-even Oil Price vis--vis Production Start Year by Country

2.5.4. Remaining Break-even Gas Price vis--vis Production Start Year by Country

2.6. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the North Sea

2.6.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.6.2. Crude Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.6.3. Crude Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.7. Key Planned and Announced Crude Projects in the North Sea

2.7.1. Planned Crude Projects in North Sea

2.7.2. Announced Crude Projects in North Sea

2.8. Gas Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the North Sea

2.8.1. Total Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.8.2. Gas Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.8.3. Gas Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the North Sea

2.9. Key Planned and Announced Gas Projects in the North Sea

2.9.1. Planned Gas Projects in North Sea

2.9.2. Announced Gas Projects in North Sea

2.10. Production Outlook and Contribution from Major Planned and Announced Projects

2.11. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the North Sea

2.12. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the North Sea

2.13. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Operator in the North Sea

2.14. Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the North Sea

2.14.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.14.2. Crude Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Companies

2.14.3. Crude Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.15. Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the North Sea

2.15.1. Total Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.15.2. Gas Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Companies

2.15.3. Gas Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.16. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the North Sea

2.17. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the North Sea

3. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwh1xl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005142/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Natural Gas