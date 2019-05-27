Nasdaq Vilnius kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor, which is going to take place on May 28 (Tuesday) at 9:30 - 12:05 (EET) at Business center k29 conference hall (1st floor, Konstitucijos ave. 29, Vilnius). Updated agenda: 9.30-10.00 Arrival of participants (welcome coffee) 10.00-10.25 Šiauliu bankas AB Vytautas Sinius, Chief Executive Officer 10.25-10.50 NEO Finance, AB Deividas Tumas, Member of the Management Board 10.50-11.15 Novaturas AB Audrone Keinyte, CEO 11.15-11.40 Valmieras stikla škiedra, AS Stefan Jugel, Chairman of the Management Board 11.40-12.05 AB Salomon Securities & Co Simon Davies, CEO Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania. The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants, journalists and other stakeholders. Registration at vilnius@nasdaq.com or by phone at +370 5 253 14 00. Please respond by 27th May 2019. Participation isfree of charge. Please be aware that a photographer and filming team from or commissioned by Nasdaq will be taking photographs and filming the event. The photographs and films may be used for educational purposes and for the purpose of promoting Nasdaq activities and may be published on Nasdaq or its affiliates websites and social media forums. If you do not wish to be filmed, please make it known to the crew. Should you have queries, please contact your Nasdaq business contact vilnius@nasdaq.com For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement