With effect from May 28, 2019, the subscription rights in Odd Molly International AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 7, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ODD TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012675197 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174506 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 28, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Odd Molly International AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ODD BTA 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012675205 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174507 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Amanda Takahashi, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.