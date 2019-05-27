UPDATE 05/27/2019 - Number of shares in pro forma is adjusted for Bonus Issue in SAGAX AB effective 05/31/2019. For more details refer to attached pro forma. The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday June 03, 2019. Added Constituents: Deleted Constituents: AF PAyry AB ser. B (AF B) Bonava AB ser. B (BONAV B) Adevinta ASA ser. A (ADEA) Cargotec Oyj B (CGCBV) Adevinta ASA ser. B (ADEB) DFDS (DFDS) Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B) Jyske Bank A/S (JYSK) Nordic Entertainment Group ser. B (NENT LeoVegas AB (LEO) B) Nyfosa AB (NYF) Metsa Board Oyj B (METSB) The Drilling Company of 1972 A (DRLCO) Millicom International Cellula (TIGO SDB) XXL ASA (XXL) See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of 05/24/19). Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726861