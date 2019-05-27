The global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market is expected to post a CAGR of about 189% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market growth is the high efficacy and safety of gene therapies. This technology has the potential of curing inherited diseases that are treatable but not curable with other conventional drugs. Gene therapies are gaining momentum in clinical trials and showing promising results with optimum efficacy and safety to treat inherited genetic disorders. Market players are introducing gene therapy solutions for inherited genetic disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy and ADA-severe combined immunodeficiency. The high efficacy and safety offered by modern gene therapies will boost the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio's gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market analysis, the increase in strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market: Increase in strategic alliances

Several vendors are entering the market to form strategic alliances with medium enterprises and conglomerate companies. Furthermore, the manufacture of high-quality plasmid and viral vectors is one of the critical components required for the commercialization of cell and gene therapy. As a result, various market players are increasingly engaging in forming strategic collaborations to focus on developing novel approaches for the treatment of several inherited genetic disorders.

"Market players are focusing on extensive collaborations to develop long-term treatment therapies for patients with cystic fibrosis. Also, market participants are also engaging in strategic partnerships to manufacture platforms for future gene therapy programs, including the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. Such developments and collaborations will lead to the growth of the market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market: Segmentation analysis

This gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market outlook segments the global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market by application (eye-disorders, hematological disorders, central nervous system disorders, muscular disorders, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the growing prevalence of inherited genetic disorders, including sickle cell anemia and spinal muscular atrophy in the US.

