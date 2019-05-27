A new market research study by Technavio on the global surgical clips marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Increasing number of surgical procedures

The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, gynecology-related issues, and orthopedic cases have led to a significant increase in the number of surgeries globally. This is increasing the demand for surgical clips as they are increasingly being used in surgical procedures for neurological, general, and orthopedic surgeries. Surgical clips do not enter into the blood vessels, unlike surgical staples, which is one of the primary reasons for their increased adoption. Hence, the increasing number of surgical procedures will boost the growth of the surgical clips market size during the forecast period.

Growing focus on developing dissolvable clips using magnesium alloy

Surgeons currently rely on surgical clips, which are made of titanium, polymer, or stainless steel. The metal surgical clips can cause severe pain when pressed against the nerve endings. Also, these clips can also interfere with scanning techniques such as MRI and CT. As a result, surgical clips manufacturers and research institutes are focusing on developing dissolvable surgical clips by using magnesium alloy, which can get absorbed in the body. The alloy contains zinc and calcium, which improves the microstructure of the clips and ensures fast healing of the wound. These clips also reduce post-operative complications and minimize problems associated with diagnostic imaging.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the growing focus on developing dissolvable clips using magnesium alloy, other factors such as the robotic-assisted surgical procedures with surgical clips, and the availability of surgical clips over online platforms will have a significant impact on the growth of the surgical clips market during the forecast period

Risks and complications associated with surgical clips

Surgical clips are associated with some rare risks and complications such as migration of clips from one place to another, which can be harmful to the patient. Furthermore, surgical clips can lead to complications during diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scan, MRI, and X-ray. While these factors may hamper market growth, manufacturers are developing dissolvable surgical clips that can overcome issues associated with conventional surgical clips. Thus, the development of dissolvable surgical clips will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Top players in the global surgical clips market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

