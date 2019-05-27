Mrs Sippy Bali Announces Special Performers at the Most Anticipated Pool Party This Summer

BALI, Indonesia, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs Sippy Bali, the largest saltwater beach club in Bali, returns for summer season to kick off a highly-anticipated performance of Australia's top dance music group, Sneaky Sound System, starting from July 6 to the end of September 2019. Poised to redefine the Ibiza's party experience, Connie and Black Angus from the group will be hosting the island's hottest pool party every Saturday, featuring top guest star performances including the Australia's most in-demand DJ, Dom Dolla.

"Starting in July 6, we'll draw a new fest every week through our special program, Sneaky Saturday, performing the dynamic duo Sneaky Sound System. Every Saturday, top numbers of the MTV Awards nominees and winners of the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards (ARIA), including UFO, Pictures and Hip Hip Hooray," said Ratna Dewi, Marketing Manager of Mrs Sippy Bali.

Boasting the 800m2 saltwater pool and 5m height of diving platforms, Mrs Sippy Bali will bring visitors to exhilarate the adrenaline-filled experience in a new up and coming pool party best companion. "Bali never fails to fascinate, particularly in this most-awaited season, millions of international travelers agree that today is the perfect time to zen out in this exotic destination," added Ratna.

According to Badung Regency Tourism, foreign tourists visiting the Island hit a record of 6.5 million people in 2018, or nearly half of the total international tourists in Indonesia throughout the year. Singaporean visitors alone recorded a 97% increase with the top attractions include wellness and laid-back holidays in day-beds or sipping cocktails while seeing crystal seas lap the golden sands.

Those expecting full immersion into the laid-back pool party soiree should drop in to the Bali's most iconic pool club. Located in the Island's most popular sunset beach, Seminyak, Mrs Sippy offers an ideal space for sipping the best-seller Spiced Coco Mojito, with the mash-up of Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Spiced Orange Blossom, Mango, Lime, Mint and Coconut Water to enliven the night. Set to pair a laid-back summer vibe is a plate of Salt & Pepper Calamari, while visitors float in double-size daybeds and cabanas, surrounded by a view of swaying palm trees and the beach club's Mediterranean-style architecture.

