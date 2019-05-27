According to a paper published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators, a significant number of grid infrastructure projects in the Ten-Year Network Development Plan 2018 have been delayed, with public opposition identified as the main hindrance.Standard implementation of electrical grid infrastructure projects across Europe should be replaced by a "better project" approach, according to a new working paper published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators (Entso-E). Although around 80% of the infrastructure projects in Entso-E's Ten-Year Network Development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...