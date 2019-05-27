Internet Marketing Company: Critical Mistakes That Must Be Avoided When Requesting Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the main mistakes users do when requesting car insurance quotes online.

Getting online quotes is the smart thing to do when trying to save car insurance money. It may look a fairly easy process, with just a few steps to follow. However, there is sufficient room for critical mistakes. Find out more and get free car insurance quotes from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com.

Not paying attention or skipping valuable discounts . Each online questionnaire usually has a page dedicated for discounts. Or the page is embedded within another page. Some questionnaires may ask directly if the user wants to review the available discounts. No matter where the discount page is placed and how it is accessed, online users should never skip it. Some discounts are displayed if the user meets some requirements. For example, if the user owns his home, the next questions should also ask about bundling policies and getting a discount.

Avoiding to pay-in-full . Insurance companies incur installments for every monthly payment. Removing these fees will make the premiums cheaper. Plus, companies will offer a discount for paying a single time. When getting online quotes, usually it is possible to check how much the full coverage will cost and how much can be saved. Usually, the saved money is more valuable than a single premium.

Not setting deductibles to a more convenient level. Although many online questionnaires automatically set the deductibles to $500, which is the recommended value, pay attention to their initial value. Some questionnaires will avoid this issue by asking directly to add the deductibles. However, starting with low or no deductibles will make coverage more expensive.

Providing wrong emails . Insurance companies ask for email in order to build an email list. Besides allowing the user to retrieve his quote when he wants, various marketing offers and messages can be received.

"Although it may look really simple and fast, getting online quotes is trickier than expected. Find out why," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

