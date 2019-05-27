Uganda Lubricants Sales Volume is Expected to Reach Around 78 Million Liters by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Trends

Increasing demand for semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants is expected to drive the growth in lubricants market of Uganda, especially for industrial lubricants.

Introduction of petroleum pipeline in Hoima region, Uganda is further anticipated to augment market demand.

Uganda presently does not have any National Aircraft Carrier however; it is in process of getting started. Several developmental activities are being taken by the Ugandan government to improve the aviation facilities and this would surely increase the demand of aviation based automotive lubricants.

New National Airline of Uganda: Ugandan government took several new initiatives in the recent years such as the introduction of National Aircraft Carrier which will help Uganda in improving its Aviation sector. The Government is working on increasing the fleet size and expansion through building new ports for instance, opening of a new international airport at Kabale region (Western Uganda) by the year ending 2021. It is expected to contribute to the growth of aviation lubricants market through increased demand from aviation sector and related transportation activities.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Lubricants from End Users: The contribution of the manufacturing sector in the GDP of Uganda has been constantly rising over the past few years and is expected to grow in the near future. The contribution was evaluated at UGX 4,677.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to increase to UGX 5,567.7 billion by the year ending 2022. Moreover, the increasing government expenditure on the development of infrastructure in the country is expected to increase the share of construction sector in the GDP of the country. The contribution of construction sector towards GDP was evaluated at UGX 4,027.1 billion in 2018 and is further estimated to increase to UGX 5,081.3 billion by the year ending 2022. As a result, the heavy machinery so used for these sectors will drive the demand for industrial lubricants in Uganda.

Anticipated Increase in Extraction and Production of Crude Oil: East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) which is a 1,445 heated pipeline from Hoima in mid-western Uganda to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania is under construction and is expected to be completed by June 2019. It is estimated to be East Africa's first major pipeline. This major pipeline will help landlocked Uganda to import / export base oil through Tanzania, therefore providing raw materials for the production of lubricants in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Uganda Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Origin (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), By Automotive (Passenger Car Motor Oils and Motor Cycle oils, Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils and Transmission Fluids, Greases) and Industrial (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oil, Compressor Oils, Greases, Transformer Oils and Grease), By End Users and By Distribution" believe that increasing production of synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants, building brand image / investing towards marketing activities, developing facilities for refining of used oil, recycling and effective disposal, expanding dealer networks, focusing on industrial lubricants and investment in R&D will aid the lubricants market demand in Uganda. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 17.1% in terms of revenue and a CAGR of 14.8% in terms of sales volume during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Basis of Origin

Mineral Oil



Semi-Synthetic Oil



Synthetic Oil

Type

Automotive Lubricants



Industrial Lubricants

Automotive Lubricant Type

Type of Oil



Passenger Car Motor Oils and Motorcycle Oils





Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils





Hydraulic Oils





Gear Oils & Transmission Fluids





Greases



End User



Passenger Vehicles and Motorcycles





Commercial Vehicles





Marine





Aviation



Distribution Channel



OEMs (B2B)





Dealer Network (OEM Workshops /Service Stations /Local Workshops) (B2C)

Industrial Lubricant Type

Type of Oil



Hydraulic Oils





Industrial Gear Oils





Compressor oils





Transformer oils





Turbine Oil





Industrial Greases



End Users



Manufacturing





Construction





Power generation





Others (Agriculture, Mining and Mass Roadways Transport)



Distribution Channel



Direct Sales





Dealer Network

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2012-2018

2012-2018 Forecast Period - 2018-2023

Companies Covered:

Total

Vivo Energy

Chevron

Mogas

ENOC

KenolKobil

Petrocity

Oryx Energies

Hass Petroleum

Other Players (Habib Oil, Ravoline, Potenza, Uni Oil, Libya Oil, Mount Meru and other recycled lubricant manufactures i.e. other local blenders)

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Uganda Lubricants Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis for Uganda Lubricants Market

Uganda Lubricants Market Size, 2012-2018

Trade Scenario in Uganda Lubricants Market, 2014-2017

Lubricants Market, 2014-2017 Uganda Lubricants Market Segmentation

Uganda Automotive Lubricants Market Segmentation

Uganda Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Issues and Challenges in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Decision Making Criteria For End Users in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Regulatory Framework in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market SWOT Analysis for Uganda Lubricants Market

Comparative Landscape in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Uganda Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

Insights from Industry Experts in Uganda Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Analyst Recommendations in Uganda Lubricants Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/uganda-lubricants-market/205239-100.html

Other Related Reports:

Ivory Coast Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Origin (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), By Automotive Lubricants (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Transmission Fluids and Greases) and Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oil, Compressor Oils, Greases, Transformer Oils And Industrial Greases), By Automotive and Industrial End Users and By Channels of Distribution

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the automotive and industrial lubricants industry of Ivory Coast. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Ivory Coast lubricants market, value chain, market size by revenue as well as sales volume, overall lubricants market segmentation by origin, by type of automotive as well as industrial lubricants, by end users and by channels of distribution; competition scenario in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the lubes market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection for future described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Nigeria Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Lubricant (Engine Oil, Industrial Oil, Transmission Oil, Marine Oil, Grease and Specialty Lubricants), Type of Applications (Automotive and Industrial), Region (Lagos, Northern Nigeria, Eastern Nigeria and Western Nigeria)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the automotive and industrial lubricants industry of Nigeria. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Nigeria Lubricants market, value chain, stakeholders in the market, market size by revenue and volume of domestic consumption (2012-2017), overall lubricants market segmentation on the basis of origin, region, types of lubricants, type of application, automotive lubricants market segmentation on the basis of type of oil, type of end users, type of channel of distribution, industrial lubricants market segmentation on the basis of type of oil, type of end users, type of channel of distribution, competition scenario in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, regulatory framework, trends, developments, drivers and restraints in the lubricants market and SWOT analysis of the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2017-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue and in terms of domestic consumption volume.

Algeria Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022 - By Automotive (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Greases, Gear Oils and Transmission Fluids) and By Industrial (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, Greases and Transformer Oils)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the lubricants market in Algeria. The report also covers the overall market size in terms of volume and value, segmentations on the basis of origin, type, end user applications and channels of distribution for lubricants, trade scenario, trends and developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria for end users, government regulations and guidelines, SWOT analysis, competitive scenario, company profiles and bestselling products. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the lubricants market. Algeria Lubricants Market Overview: Algeria lubricants market is presently in its growth stage. The market comprises of both domestic production and import of lubricants to meet the domestic demand for lubricants. There are 9 players in total that operate in the organized space including the government owned Sonatrach. The terrorist attacks near oil refineries in 2013 and the oil price shock during 2014-2015 negatively impacted the market during the period 2012-2017. However, increasing government expenditure to diversify the oil dependent economy through initiatives like National Vision 2030 and SH2030 are expected to keep the overall demand for lubricants growing in future. The lubricant sales in Algeria have declined at a negative CAGR during the period 2012 to 2017.

Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Automotive (Passenger Car Motor Oil, Heavy Duty Engine oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils & transmission, and Greases), Industrial lubricants (Engine Oils, Turbine oils, Hydraulic oils, Industrial Gear oils, Transformer oils, Compressor oils, Greases) By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic)

The report covers market overview, trade scenario, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. Saudi Arabia Lubricant market is at the maturity stage. Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period 2008-2014, but due to the Oil slump in the year 2014-15, the growth of the market slowed down, hence the market is experiencing a negative growth during the period 2014-2018. This decline in growth was also due to other factors such as Economies such as China, Brazil, Russia and India whose rapid growth and expansion created an unquenchable thirst for oil initially, began to slow after 2010.

India Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - Expected Tailwinds from Construction, Automotive and Tire Manufacturing along with Surging Penetration from International Companies

The report provides information on overview of the industrial lubricants market in India, market size by revenue and by sales volume, segmentation by origin (mineral, semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants), by type of industrial lubricants (hydraulic oil, metal working fluids, industrial gear oils, turbine oils, compressor oils, industrial greases and others), by industrial end use (construction, mining and off-highway equipment; iron and non-iron production; general manufacturing, textile and chemicals; engineering equipment, automotive sector, power generation, cement and others), by type of distribution channel (direct sales and dealer network),by regional sales (north, south, east and west) and by basis of packaging (barrels, drums and tanker load; and smaller packs). The report also covers competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, end user analysis and government regulations pertaining to lubricants segment in India. The report concludes with future outlook of industrial lubricants in India and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market. The report is useful for industrial lubricant importers and manufacturers along with end users including plastic manufacturers, metal working companies, auto and auto component manufacturers, construction companies, textile, cement, mining, paper and pulp manufacturers, power generation companies, steel manufacturers and food & beverage companies.

