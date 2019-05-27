At the request of Sensec Holding AB (publ), 556700-6654, Sensec Holding AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from June 3, 2019. The company has 128,238,933 shares as per today's date. Short name: SECS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 128,238,933 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889595 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174532 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556700-6654 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 80 00.