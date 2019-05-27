SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the top procurement strategies to improve supply managementThe article offers a comprehensive overview of the procurement strategies adopted by leading companies to improve the supply management process. The article also provides detailed insights into the challenges faced by companies while enhancing their supply management capabilities.

With top companies redefining their customer expectations, it has become imperative for businesses to improve their supply management capabilities and overcome cross functional silos. They need to focus on processes such as supply management that include inventory management and coordination of pre-production logistics to stay competitive. Download this free article to know the best procurement strategies that can be implemented by companies to improve customer satisfaction and ensure the success of the organization.

Improving supply management requires businesses to turn data into meaningful insights. Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you with real-time insights.

Top Procurement Strategies for Improving Supply Management

Strategy 1: Demand-driven Planning

Demand-driven planning helps companies to address consumer demands, move additional products, and expand profit margins during unprecedented risks. It also enables businesses to devise pricing and promotions strategies that can ensure supply into their inventory while improving end-to-end visibility into the supply chain.

To know how companies can improve their supply management capabilities, download the complete article here.

Strategy 2: Obtain More Value from Existing Suppliers

Not many companies possess the capability to obtain more value from suppliers impacting supplier relationship initiatives. By implementing effective procurement strategies, companies can easily align supplier-centric processes to wider source-to-pay efforts and strengthen the acuity of supply market intelligence. They can also improve supplier catalog management and enhance transaction process significantly.

Obtaining value from suppliers is crucial for companies to control costs. Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of supply management solutions.

Strategy 3: Adopt a Formal Service Delivery Model

A service delivery model can be highly beneficial for companies struggling to keep the pace of their budget with demands. It centralizes transactional work and reduces cost by improving the efficiency of the supply management system in an organization.

Get in touch with our analysts to know how top companies are improving their supply management by adopting different procurement strategies and models.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Looking for more information? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

