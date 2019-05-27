Travel Alberta: Tourism Week is the Perfect Time to Spotlight the Experiences that Put Alberta on Bucket Lists Around the World

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Tourism is a difference maker for Alberta's economy-standing out as a growth industry, job creator, economic diversifier, and community builder. And it all starts with the businesses and experiences that inspire the world to visit Alberta, and Albertans to explore the adventures and hidden gems at their doorstep.

Experiential travel is more than a catchphrase. Today's travellers prioritize authentic experiences. They want to do more than just observe. They want to be actively involved in transformational experiences they can't find anywhere else and connect with locals to learn more about the destinations they are visiting.

"Alberta is open for business, and that includes tourism. Our government knows that a strong tourism industry creates jobs and economic growth in Alberta. Together with our industry partners, we will develop a 10-year tourism strategy to bring more travellers, jobs and investment back to our province. We want to continue to develop unique Alberta experiences for people from all over the world to discover," said Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir.

"Alberta's experiences are as much about Albertans as they are about the travellers who enjoy them. Our pride of place shines through-from the tourism operators and hard-working Albertans who deliver a multitude of 'goose bump' moments, to residents and communities that know we have something special going on here," said Travel Alberta CEO, Royce Chwin.

Fully 75 per cent of the $8.5 billion generated annually by provincial tourism is thanks to Albertans enjoying 'staycations' in their home province.

The ongoing development of new tourism products is critical to the growth of Alberta's visitor economy, making it a key focus for the Government of Alberta.

At Travel Alberta, a team of experience development managers works with industry partners around the province to support the enhancement and development of new tourism experiences that can accommodate international demand. The Travel Alberta team also provides innovative tools, educational opportunities, marketing expertise and co-operative funding to help Alberta tourism businesses promote their experience offerings. Some areas of focus include Indigenous, culinary, rural and inclusive tourism. Explore what's new in all regions of the province!

About Tourism Week and Alberta's tourism industry

Tourism Week is a national grassroots initiative that brings attention to the economic opportunities available through travel and tourism.

Tourism is one of the key industries in Alberta, with clear economic and social benefits:

$8.5 billion to the economy

35 million visits

19,000 businesses

127,000 jobs

$9.3 billion to Alberta's GDP

$4.1 billion in tax revenue*

*Sources:

2016 Statistics Canada Travel Survey, Travel Survey of Residents of Canada

Alberta Government 2016 (2015 tax information)

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination promotion organization of Alberta. We showcase Alberta tourism experiences to potential travellers in Canada and internationally. Travel Alberta provides marketing expertise and support to Alberta-based tourism businesses, marketing the compelling reasons for travellers to explore Alberta.

Established as a crown corporation in 2009, Travel Alberta is mandated to promote the province as a top tourism destination and support the Government of Alberta in the development of tourism policy, advocacy, research, visitor services and product development.

@TravelAlbertaCo

Travel Alberta on LinkedIn

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Spence

Manager, Stakeholder Engagement & Communications Travel Alberta

E: deborah.spence@travelalberta.com C: 403-616-9752



Photo: Travel Alberta/Colin Way

Visitors on a medicine walk, learning about plant medicine with an Indigenous guide from Mahikan Trails near Canmore, Alberta



Photo: Travel Alberta/Colin Way

Visitors learning about the small batch distillery process at Krang Spirits in Cochrane, Alberta



Photo: Travel Alberta/Katie Goldie

Learning to fly fish with a guide from Alberta Fly Fishing in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta



Photo: Travel Alberta/John Prince

Stargazing tour with Dark Sky Guides in Waterton National Park, Alberta



Photo: Travel Alberta/Roth & Ramberg

Digging for fossils with a guide in Dinosaur Provincial Park in the Canadian Badlands, Southern Alberta

SOURCE: Travel Alberta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546693/Tourism-Week-is-the-Perfect-Time-to-Spotlight-the-Experiences-that-Put-Alberta-on-Bucket-Lists-Around-the-World