SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, will for the first time present Aixplorer MACH 30 at the 31st Congress of the EFSUMB (European Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology) which will take place from 30 May to 1 June in Granada, Spain.

Every year, the EUROSON congress offers physicians from all specialties the opportunity to discuss and obtain information on current trends in ultrasound as well as on the regulations relating to ultrasound applications.

"The EUROSON congress is a European event dedicated to ultrasound imaging. During the congress, practitioners can talk about their ultrasound practices and the latest technological developments. With exceptional image quality and increasingly innovative imaging modes, Aixplorer MACH 30 brings a new dimension to ultrasound," said Yves Tenaglia, SuperSonic Imagine's Director and Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aixplorer MACH 30 pushes the boundaries of ultrasound

The latest technological innovation by SuperSonic Imagine, Aixplorer MACH 30 changes the paradigm of ultrasound practice. The next generation of UltraFast imaging optimizes all innovative imaging modes (UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S. PLanewave UltraSensitive imaging and TriVu) and offers exceptional image quality to provide enhanced diagnostic performance.

The new generation of ShearWave Elastography developed by SuperSonic Imagine

ShearWave PLUS makes it possible to view and measure tissue stiffness on a color map in real time, and offers significant improvements in acquisition speed, size of the elastography acquisition as well as examination depth.

The SonicPad touchpad, an unprecedented concept in the ultrasound sector, is designed to streamline the user's experience. The SonicPad improves the radiologist's workflow by reducing the user's movement by 77% and the examination time by 32%.

The enhanced performance, functional design and streamlined user experience of Aixplorer MACH 30 appeal to users worldwide.

Live demonstrations with Aixplorer MACH 30 will be held throughout the congress on SuperSonic Imagine's booth (no. 10).

Learn more about Aixplorer MACH 30 at Aixplorer-MACH.com

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies. The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S. and TriVu. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com.

