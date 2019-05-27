Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price
of share
|Market (MIC code)
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|05/20/2019
|FR0010307819
|74707
|60,9568
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|05/21/2019
|FR0010307819
|34230
|61,4997
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|05/22/2019
|FR0010307819
|21918
|61,6988
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|05/23/2019
|FR0010307819
|30992
|61,3563
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|161 847
|61,2486
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,780,596 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
