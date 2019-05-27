The Mouton Cadet Wine Bar Welcomes the 2019 Angénieux Award

PAUILLAC, France, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious award Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography is back for the fourth year in a row on the terrace of the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar for a cocktail evening after the official ceremony.

Every year, the Angénieux Award turns the spotlight on a director of photography whose work has marked the history of the cinema world. For this year edition, the Angénieux award is rewarding French photographer Bruno Delbonnel, in the presence of directors, actors and producers who worked with throughout his cinematic career.

For this exclusive event, the prestigious cast of international talents such as Amira Casar Amira Casar, Aurélie Dupont, Modhura Palit, Huang Lu, Zhang Ziyi, Stacy Martin, Guillaume Laurant, Catherine Brunet, Xavier Dolan, Antoine Pilon, Christoph Waltz, Raphaël Personnaz, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Rajiv Menon were there as well to enjoy the beautiful view over Cannes Bay that only the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar can offer.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA

Since 1933, the family-owned company Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild and located in the heart of the Pauillac vineyard, has been motivated by a constant ambition: to make the world's finest wines, each in its own category. That applies both to the châteaux wines for which it is responsible, like the renowned Château Mouton Rothschild, a First Growth, and to its branded wines, including the famous Mouton Cadet, now the world's best-selling Bordeaux AOC wine.



Created by Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1930, Mouton Cadet symbolises the visionary spirit of the Rothschild family and its commitment to innovation. True to its convictions, the third generation is focusing on continuous improvement of the Mouton Cadet brand, a synonym for success in over 150 countries around the world. The brand's international reputation makes it a natural partner for prestigious international events like the Cannes International Film Festival, for which Baron Philippe de Rothschild has been Official Supplier since 1991.

THE MOUTON CADET WINE BAR

15 - 25 May 2019

Palais des Festivals, Boulevard de la Croisette - Cannes, France

MOUTONCADET

MCWB

MOUTONCADETWINEBAR

CANNES2019

© MCWB

BPHR SA -BP117 - Pauillac 33250 - France

Drink Responsibly

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893100/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893101/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893102/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893103/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893104/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893105/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893106/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893107/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893108/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893109/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893110/Mouton_Cadet_Wine_Bar.jpg

Contact:

Cecilia Rowe

c.rowe@rpca.fr

Andreas Wenger

a.wenger@rpca.fr

+33-142-308-100