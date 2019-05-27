Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2019) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has sold 23 PoolSafe units to Maui Jack's, a premier waterpark on Chincoteague Island in Virginia.

"The waterpark industry continues to be a very strong sales and revenue share vertical for the Company", said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. "As the industry market-data suggests, luxury cabanas continue to be one of the main attractions at a waterpark. The adoption and integration of the PoolSafe product at these venues is a significant value-add to their customers."

"Maui Jack's is a full-service waterpark that offers campers, day trippers and vacationers an amazing, fun filled experience while visiting Virginia's Eastern Shore", said Page Hurley, General Manager at Maui Jack's. He continued, "The luxury, security and convenience of the PoolSafe product will enhance our guest's experience as they hang at their own Maui Island Cabana."

The waterpark industry continues to see significant growth with over $1 billion in investment slated for 2019. There are currently over 1,150 waterparks in the United States and Canada alone, with 24 outdoor waterparks being added to the supply this year. (Hotel & Leisure Advisors, LLC, March 2019).

About Maui Jack's

Enjoy sliding and splashing on brand new waterslides, floating on the lazy river, chilling in our tiki cabanas, refueling at our concession stands at Maui Jack's in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. The waterpark is one of the coolest attractions on the Virginia Shore. The family-friendly waterpark will offer something for everyone, including rental cabanas that are perfect for all occasions and celebrations.

Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

