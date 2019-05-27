Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is today a mobility service company », offering a wide range of mobility solutions, including vehicle rental, chauffeur services, cars scooters sharing. Its "New Mobility" Business Unit operating the Ubeeqo, GoCar, E-Car, Brunel and Scooty brands, as well as overseeing the minority stakes* of the Group is at the forefront of this strategic repositioning. To accelerate the ramp-up of these activities, Europcar Mobility Group is now appointing Xavier Corouge, as Managing Director of the Business Unit, member of the Group's Executive Committee. At this occasion, the "New Mobility" Business Unit, is rebranded "Urban Mobility", to better reflect the addressed mobility needs.

Xavier Corouge was previously Europcar Mobility Group's Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, responsible for Marketing, E-commerce, Direct sales and Customer relationship for all brands and markets. He joined the Group in 2013 and since then, he successfully contributed to the digital transformation of the company. Prior to this, Xavier Corouge held several senior positions in the travel and digital industry, from E-Commerce Director at Thomas Cook Group to Head of Marketing and CRM at OUI.Sncf and Vivendi Group.

This appointment will reinforce and support the Urban Mobility Business Unit scale-up. Well positioned on double digit growth segments in Europe, the Urban Mobility activities of the Group experienced a +45% revenue growth in 2018; a positive trend that has been confirmed by Q1 2019 results (over 40% revenue growth for the vehicle sharing business). In addition to these good records, the Business Unit will benefit from the recent win of the "Mobilib service" tenders of the Paris City Hall, that make Ubeeqo the number one car-sharing player in Paris with 1,100 self-service vehicles available before end of 2019.

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units, comments:

"We have set an ambitious target for our Urban Mobility activities for 2019, with a doubling of its revenue, achieved through growth in cities where services are already operated and through services openings in new cities and new countries. This will be played with the Group's expertise in fleet management one of the historical assets our car rental business and our expertise in e-commerce, which is key to grow customer base and utilization rates. Xavier Corouge is ideally positioned to take up this challenge, in a very customer-centric and integrated manner, enhancing our ONE Group approach".

Xavier Corouge comments: "In all countries where we operate, our Urban Mobility teams have done an amazing job over the past few years. We are now in a position to play a major role in the reshaping of the urban mobility ecosystem, providing attractive alternative solutions to vehicle ownership. "I am delighted to take this new role, at a time when synergies between Europcar Mobility Group Business Units are critical to enhance customer experience and foster profitable scale-up."

*Minority stakes in Wanderio (multimodal search and comparison platform of transportation means) and Snappcar (second largest international peer-to-peer car-sharing player in Europe).

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details available at:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005255/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group

Valérie Sauteret, valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud, vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Marie Quinette, marie.quinette@publicisconsultants.com, +33 6 37 19 70 04

Camille Madec, camille.madec@publicisconsultants.com, +33 7 86 42 95 15