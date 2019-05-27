CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in West Virginia with New Store in Wheeling

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Wheeling, WV. The CPR network extends its congratulations to store owner Koury Jones on his latest achievement.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Wheeling, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/wheeling-wv/.

"I would like to congratulate Koury on the opening of his newest CPR location," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Koury Jones has a strong background in franchising, and we are confident that his Wheeling store will provide customers with top quality repairs and services."

Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Wheeling is located conveniently at the axis of several major transportation routes. Koury's CPR store sits in a busy shopping center in town, conveniently located off of National Road. He and his team look forward to providing affordable and reliable device-related repairs.

"This area is truly a hidden gem, and I look forward to operating a CPR franchise in a community I know and love," said Koury. "Our trained technicians will be able to deliver all-around better solutions to our residents."

CPR Wheeling is located at:

963 National Rd.

Wheeling, WV 26003

Please contact the store at 304-232-1470 or via email: repairs@cpr-wheeling.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/wheeling-wv/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

