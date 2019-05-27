Jim McDonald and Christian Deslauriers Promote Narrative Film, "Licence to Torture" on CBC Ottawa News

The film premiered on Sunday, May 26

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Jim McDonald and Christian Deslauriers appeared on CBC Ottawa News on May 21, 2019 to promote their new film "License to Torture." There was a special screening for the film on Sunday, May 26, at Senate Taverne in Ottawa.

The film highlights interrogation and torture as a tactic. It is the story of a university professor who travels to Afghanistan to attend a conference and is detained by authorities in Cairo on his way back to North America. The professor is tortured by his captors, who will continue to torment him unless he admits to being an accomplice to terrorism in Egypt and Afghanistan.

Jim McDonald, who holds a PhD in International Relations and is the Writer and Director of the film. Christian Deslauriers, a human rights lawyer, is the Executive Producer.

McDonald and Deslauriers are both very excited by the films debut.

Mr. Deslauriers says he was very excited to get involved in the film to denounce the treatment of people in similar circumstances.

Jim McDonald says that they have entered the film into a large number of international film festivals.

"We are going to push very hard to make this a subject that many people around the world are going to have to confront and look at it to see where it fits into their life," says Jim McDonald.

About Jim McDonald

Jim McDonald holds a PhD in international relations. He's had an illustrious career in Canadian and international politics. He previously served as the Director of Communications for past Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and worked at Chief of Staff at Justice and Foreign Affairs.

About Christian Deslauriers

Christian Deslauriers is a criminal law attorney with his partnership firm of Deslauriers and Lemieux. Mr. Deslauriers attended Laval University in Quebec City and earned a Civil Law degree in 2000. He did articling at the International Criminal Tribunal's Office of the Prosecutor for the former Yugoslavia. He also previously worked with the Public Defenders Office in Quebec. He became a Juris Doctor when he received his Common Law degree from Ottawa University. Christian Deslauriers has also worked with the International Tribunal for Rwanda and the Committee Against Torture of the United Nations and the Supreme Court of Canada in the past.

