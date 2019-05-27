Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2019) - Nodalblock Canada Holdings Inc. ("Nodalblock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Joel Leetzow as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 20, 2019. Mr. Leetzow assumes the role from Daniel Faria, who is remaining with the Company. In addition, Mr. Leetzow will be joining the Board of Directors effective June 1, 2019.

Mr. Leetzow brings over 25 years of experience in the software and technology industries to the Company, most recently as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cortex Business Solutions Inc. ("Cortex"), a Calgary, Alberta based e-invoicing technology company. Mr. Leetzow led Cortex from 2015 until the sale of the company to Tranzap P2P Canada Inc. in January 2019 for consideration in excess of $45M in value from a 2015 public valuation of $13M.

"We are very pleased that Joel will be joining our team as President and CEO," stated Jim Megann, Chair of the Board of Nodalblock. "His extensive experience in the tech sector and strong operational background will be of tremendous benefit, and his proven track record of delivering on sales and technical deployments will be invaluable to the advancement of the Company's corporate strategy."

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Nodalblock team," stated Mr. Leetzow. "The Company has developed a best in class cyber security and digital identity platform capable of reshaping the idea of a secure internet. The platform's ability to provide a very complex layer of data encryption behind standard facial recognition technologies without diminishing the user experience of facial recognition login is incredibly exciting. The world needs a passive security screening tool that doesn't miss, and the team at Nodalblock has invented one. I look forward to helping make the world a safer and more hospitable place for all by getting Nodalblock in front of every application on earth."

"On behalf of Nodalblock and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Daniel Faria for the development and operational work he has led over the past year, and we are all pleased he will be continuing as a group leader within the Company," added Mr. Megann.

About Nodalblock

Nodalblock is a cyber security and logical security systems company based on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) that provides a strong security layer to program access and assures data integrity across internal processes.

Nodalblock's cyber security platform provides secure Digital IDs for customers and employees. It automates the routine tasks required for Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures using facial recognition, photo ID verification and data extraction to auto-fill forms. This reduces the time and cost of KYC while giving users the convenience of a seamless digital signature.

Nodalblock's mobile ticket delivery system dramatically reduces counterfeit ticket and scalping occurrences. The Company's ticketing delivery system works in conjunction with established ticketing solutions providers, replaces paper tickets, and can provide track and trace accountability for all tickets issued and transferred.

Nodalblock's restricted access system utilizes a best in class facial recognition protocols to biometrically identify accredited individuals through video feeds as they approach a controlled area access door. The Company's system is ideal to control access to restricted physical areas, such as sensitive areas in airports and aerospace vendors.

For further information: Joel Leetzow, CEO, Nodalblock, 2001-1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS B3J 3R7, T: 1.587.582.3971, E: joel@nodalblock.com

