sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.05.2019 | 08:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018 Annual Report"), the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy are now available on the Company's website:

https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports/default.aspx

The 2018 Annual Report will be posted to shareholders today.

The AGM is to be held on 28 June 2019 at 11am at the offices of Osborne Clarke LLP, One London Wall, London EC2Y 5EB.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

www.hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Sir Marc Feldmann, Executive Chairman




SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev




Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey




US Media enquiries

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249

Lowell Goodman

lowell@corbomitecomms.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546734/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report-and-Notice-of-AGM


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE