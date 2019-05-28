Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018 Annual Report"), the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy are now available on the Company's website:

https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports/default.aspx

The 2018 Annual Report will be posted to shareholders today.

The AGM is to be held on 28 June 2019 at 11am at the offices of Osborne Clarke LLP, One London Wall, London EC2Y 5EB.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc www.hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Sir Marc Feldmann, Executive Chairman





SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev





Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey





US Media enquiries Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 Lowell Goodman lowell@corbomitecomms.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

