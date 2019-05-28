Stockholm, May 28, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Vertiseit AB's shares (short name: VERT B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Vertiseit belongs to the technology sector and is the 26th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2008, Vertiseit is a retail technology company developing B2B digital solutions for better in-store customer experiences. The company offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform as well as strategy and concept development, aiming to help clients create a better customer experience by connecting the digital and physical meeting. Vertiseit is headquartered in Varberg, employs around 50 professionals and operates across the Nordics. "Retail is undergoing major changes due to new customer behavior and expectations," said Johan Lind, CEO and co-founder of Vertiseit. "Since 2008 Vertiseit has, together with its clients, created the future of retail through digital customer experiences. We are happy to continue this journey on Nasdaq First North, welcoming our new shareholders. Together we aim to further strengthen our position through profitable growth." "We welcome Vertiseit to Nasdaq First North, where it will make a compelling addition to our technology sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of tech companies leveraging Nasdaq First North as a platform for growth, and we look forward to supporting Vertiseit on its continued journey in the public market." Vertiseit AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com