Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190528 Growing the distributors network for oliveCEPT in Greece

Press release 2019-05-28

Arc Aroma Pure AB ("ArcAroma") has signed a distributors agreement with OLIOtech in the mainland of Greece. This means that ArcAroma now covers the full market of Greece. The Greek olive oil market is a high priority to ArcAroma because of the high quality and large market share.



- We are very satisfied with the agreement with OLIOtech as the distributor for oliveCEPT on the mainland of Greece. Now we have a full coverage of this market and we create good conditions to role out oliveCEPT, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

OLIOtech) was established 30 years ago in the Greek olive oil market offering reliable solutions and quality services to the oil extraction mills. It is the exclusive supplier for the Greek and Cypriot market of Flottweg/Germany separation equipment, decanters and oil separators, and they provide a full package of machines and equipment for the complete olive oil extraction process and also other like avocado oil and aloe vera. OLIOtech hold a major market share, offer sophisticated solutions and guarantees direct technical support and quality services such as installations, repairs and conversions.

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at May 28, 2019 at 08:30 CET.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)

Arc Aroma Pure has developed a way to control electrical pulses that provide a high energy yield. The CEPT platform, which is a generator, uses the technology of biogas, sewage treatment and extraction. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can't be used today are in focus. Water, ballast water and liquid foods are examples of other CEPT applications. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com.