Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim NBS system sold to the Jewish General Hospital in Canada

Press release, Helsinki, 28 May 2019 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim NBS system sold to the Jewish General Hospital in Canada

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering, navigated, personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for diagnostics and therapy - today announces that it has sold a NBS system in Canada to the Jewish General Hospital (CIUSS West-Central Montreal). The Jewish General Hospital is a teaching hospital affiliated with the renowned McGill University.

Nexstim's NBS System is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. The NBS system is used, for example, after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumour or other disorder and when the lesion is thought to be close to functional areas of the brain - such as those responsible for speech production and limb movement. Brain maps from NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option for the patient.

Nexstim received the Medical Device Licence for its NBS system and NexSpeech from Health Canada in March 2019.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim PLC, said: "We are delighted to announce that after receiving the Medical Device Licence from the Canadian authorities earlier this year, we are now entering the Canadian market. Nexstim's NBS system is a unique mapping tool for neurosurgeons and neurologists: its clinical value has been clearly established in over 79 publications, covering its use in close to 3500 patients. "

