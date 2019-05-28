EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 28, 2019 SHARES SOTKAMO SILVER AB: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 4,200,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of May 29, 2019. Identifiers of Sotkamo Silver AB's share: Trading code: SOSI1 ISIN code: SE0001057910 Orderbook id: 88956 Number of shares: 134,983,299 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 28. TOUKOKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 4 200 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 29. toukokuuta 2019. Sotkamo Silver AB:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: SOSI1 ISIN-koodi: SE0001057910 id: 88956 Osakemäärä: 134 983 299 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260