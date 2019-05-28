With the development of China, which is the world of No.2 Economy, and the improvement of people's income levels, the upgrading consumption is beginning to affect the life of a new generation of consumers. Consumers are demanding the quality of products, services and the brand culture, that can reflect their taste and life philosophy. As Chinese consumers demanding product quality and realizing their own value, the market share of outdoor sports has also risen sharply, attracting more foreign brand.

Therefore, the German outdoor brand "Diaoyubear" also entered the Chinese outdoor sports market and cooperated with Tmall, China's largest online sales platform. In last year, the senior crutches owned by Diaoyubear accounted for 60% of the market share of the Tmall crutch market, and the brand strength was obvious. As the leader of the Taobao crutch industry for ten consecutive months, let us look at the founder of Diaoyubear how to entered the Chinese outdoor sports market

Ready to Develop, Focus on China's Outdoor Sports Market

Claire Sterling, the founder of the brand, said: "Diaoyubear is an outdoor brand specializing in crutch, fishing lights, flashlights and other products, and won the "German Outdoor Choice Award"." Claire Sterling hoped to bring Germany's top industrial design and cutting-edge products to China.

Conform to the changing trend of the market and bring high cost-effective products to Chinese consumers.

Mr. Claire Sterling said that at present, due to the impact of the economic environment, the purchasing power of Chinese consumers has declined. Diaoyubear will take advantage of the "Chinese-Western combination." They not only adhere to the strict attitude of German brands on quality and design, but also have rich experience in embedded product development, and have an insight into the needs of Chinese consumers and use cost-effective products to improve the quality of life of Chinese people.

The strategic layout of multi-pronged infiltration and steady progress

Mr. Claire Sterling expressed the planning and layout of Diaoyubear at the marketing level. Diaoyubear has cooperated with Francolab Science and Technology Laboratory in Germany. With top-notch industrial design concepts, outstanding technology and exquisite German technology, they have constantly have been in the lead for a long time in challenging the tradition. Diaoyubear are expected to make great progress and development in the China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005230/en/

Contacts:

Diaoyubear

Gage Wu

47950868@qq.com