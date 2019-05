28 May 2019

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc the UK's no. 1 property portal, announces that, Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, will join the Board of the value added technology reseller Softcat plc as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 July 2019.

This announcement is made in compliance with LR 9.6.14.

