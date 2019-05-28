Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. will change. The change will be valid as of May 29, 2019. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol -------------------------------------------------------- JE00BJT1P126 AVA UK TRACKER 01 AVA UK TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB