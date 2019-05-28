Upon request by the issuer, long symbol will be deleted and short name will change for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. The change will be valid as of May 29, 2019. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN JE00BJT1P126 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged Long Name AVA UK TRACKER -------------------------------------------- Long symbol to be deleted AVA UK TRACKER 01 -------------------------------------------- Old short name AVAUKTRACKER01 -------------------------------------------- New Short Name AVA UK TRACKER -------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB