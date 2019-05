Photocure has announced results for Q119, with 26% revenue growth compared to Q118. Revenues grew strongly in the US, where Hexvix/Cysview sales increased 66% over the same quarter in the previous year and 15% sequentially. This was driven mainly by improved reimbursement and a higher installed base of blue light cystoscopes. There are now 171 installed cystoscopes in the US, 14 more than at the end of 2018 and 67 more than at the beginning of 2018.

