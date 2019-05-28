DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Final distribution to shareholders

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final distribution to shareholders

Further to their announcement dated 1 April 2019, Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited, voluntary liquidators of the Company (the "Liquidators"), hereby confirm that an audit holdback amount equal to GBP 3,798,718 (the "Hold-back Amount") was received by the Company from DW Catalyst Offshore Fund Limited on 8 May 2019.

Following receipt of the Hold-back Amount the Liquidators hereby announce their intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") to both Continuing Portfolio Shareholders (the remaining shareholders in the Company as at 2 August 2017, the date the Company entered voluntary liquidation) and Redemption Portfolio Shareholders (those shareholders who redeemed their shareholding in the Company pursuant to the Discount Trigger Resolution dated 9 March 2017).

The amount of the Final Distribution will be as follows:

Continuing Portfolio: GBP £0.84843 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value

Redemption Portfolio: GBP £0.33128 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value

The Final Distribution has been calculated by reference to the Hold-back Amount which has been apportioned accordingly between the relevant number of Continuing Portfolio Shareholders and Redemption Portfolio Shareholders and in accordance with the timetables referenced in the Company's shareholder circulars dated 17 February 2017 and 12 July 2017, respectively.

The Final Distribution will be paid by CREST on 30 May 2019 for Redeeming Portfolio Shareholders and 31 May 2019 for Continuing Portfolio Shareholders.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com