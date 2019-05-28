Built Just For You, New PXG 0211 Irons Are Now Available

New PXG Irons Deliver Outstanding Performance at a Price You Wouldn't Expect From PXG

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing PXG's latest achievement in engineering - new PXG 0211 Irons. 0211 Irons deliver an extension of PXG's innovative, flagship technologies into a club designed to support the performance demands of a broader audience of avid golfers.

"When we launched PXG, we identified a segment of the market - the golfers at the very top - that had been starved for something new and truly innovative," said PXG founder Bob Parsons. "We've come to recognize that there are many, many more golfers who desire top-notch performance from a brand they can trust - a brand committed to challenging the status quo and delivering excellence. These golfers have asked repeatedly for PXG to embody our latest technology in a more affordable club designed just for them. PXG 0211 Irons are our response to their requests."

New PXG 0211 Irons feature a stainless-steel 431 investment cast body, paired with PXG's unique hollow-bodied design, the industry's thinnest club face, and proprietary COR2 technology found in the company's flagship 0311 GEN2 Irons. The result, irons that deliver outstanding performance and an unmatched sound and feel.

The collection presents an innovative, progressive set design that seamlessly blends the benefits of PXG's players and extreme forgiveness irons for optimal playability, turf interaction, and forgiveness. From wedge through long iron, head size and offset increase to support prime launch conditions and performance.

True Temper's "Elevate" and Mitsubishi's brand new "MMT" steel/graphite shafts are the stock options offered. An expanded matrix of premium and exotic shafts is also available through upgraded pricing.

To learn more about PXG or to schedule a custom golf club fitting visit, www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) was founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces the finest golf clubs in the world.

PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Charl Schwartzel, Wyndham Clark, Scott Langley, Lydia Ko, Anna Nordqvist, Brittany Lang, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Alison Lee, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, and Jennifer Song.

PXG offers a full lineup of right and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters.

