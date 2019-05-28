In May 2019, RedHill submitted an NDA for TALICIA for the treatment of H. pylori infection. If all goes according to plan, the drug could be launched by end-2019. This follows positive top-line results from the TALICIA confirmatory Phase III study in first-line treatment of H. pylori infection regardless of ulcer status announced late last year. RedHill plans to use its existing commercial platform to market TALICIA to healthcare practitioners. Other projects in the R&D pipeline are also progressing and the promotion of the company's GI product portfolio in the US continues. Our valuation is $518m or $18.3 per ADS ($17.3 per ADS previously).

