Tiziana Life Sciences plc: Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2018 / Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS), a biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for inflammation and oncology indications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:20 AM PST / 2:20 PM EST. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO & CSO of Tiziana Life Sciences will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"We look forward to presenting our very recent clinical and corporate advancements at LD Micro. Interim results from our Phase 2a trial with one of our lead drug candidates, Milciclib, in advanced liver cancer demonstrated encouraging results, as we look ahead to announce top line results in the third quarter of 2019. Our clinical development pipeline includes Milciclib and Foralumab, the world's first fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody," Kunwar Shailubhai stated.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Tiziana Life Sciences' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TLSA

Profiles powered by LD Micro -- News Compliments of Accesswire

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) is a clinical stage company developing targeted therapeutics to transform treatment of liver diseases, inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Tiziana's two lead drug candidates, Foralumab and Milciclib, uniquely target the root cause of diseases with large unmet needs in multibillion-dollar markets. Through previous Phase II trials, both drug candidates have been de-risked by demonstration of both safety and efficacy in humans. Foralumab is the world's first and only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. This is a substantial advantage over similar antibody drugs which are sourced from mice and therefore cause unwanted immune responses in humans. Tiziana is a market leader in the invention of oral and nasal delivery methods for its drugs, creating treatments that are potentially more effective and safer than IV delivery. Tiziana has a robust and growing patent portfolio.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For further enquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

Tiziano Lazzaretti, Chief Financial Officer Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated adviser)

Liam Murray / Jo Turner Stockdale Securities Limited (Broker)

Andy Crossley / Antonio Bossi +44 (0)20 7493 2853





+44 (0)20 7213 0883





+44 (0)20 7601 6125

SOURCE: Tiziana Life Sciences plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546717/Tiziana-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational