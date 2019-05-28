sprite-preloader
28.05.2019 | 13:46
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Revaluation of an Asset

London, May 28

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Revaluation of an Asset
28 May 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of a revaluation of an asset to which the Company has exposure which is likely to have a negative impact on the net asset value of the Company of 20.35%.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


