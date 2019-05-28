Beta Systems has been performing well, largely due to a strong performance from its core DCI mainframe software business. Consequently, in April, management upgraded FY19 guidance (revenue was upgraded by 4% and EBITDA by 27% at the mid-points) ahead of the interim results. While there has been a surprisingly strong level of orders in the group's core DCI business in Germany, the IAM business has been performing in line. In our view, the shares are attractive, noting the potential sub 6x FY20 EV/EBITDA ratio, given the strong cash generation and high level of recurring revenues (we estimate 80%+).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...