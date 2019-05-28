XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Wins GM Supplier of the Year Award

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 28, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored by General Motors as GM Supplier of the Year for managing GM's North American aftermarket parts distribution network. The award places XPO among a select group of GM suppliers recognized for consistently exceeding expectations, creating outstanding value and introducing innovations in 2018.

XPO manages the planning and movement of truck and car parts from GM suppliers to its warehouses and on to dealerships throughout North America. Dedicated XPO teams collaborate with GM on site and via XPO technology to help ensure cost savings, on-time performance, damage mitigation and continuous improvement.

"We're proud to be 'One Team' with GM," said Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. "This is a true collaboration designed to optimize GM's aftermarket channel and elevate service to their dealers and consumers."

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

Winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. XPO received its award at GM's 27th annual Supplier of the Year ceremony earlier this month in Detroit.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/).

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac (http://www.cadillac.com/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), Chevrolet (http://www.chevrolet.com/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), Baojun (http://www.sgmw.com.cn/), Buick (http://www.buick.com/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), GMC (http://www.gmc.com/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), Holden (https://www.holden.com.au/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), Jiefang (http://www.fawjiefang.com.cn/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands) and Wuling (http://www.sgmw.com.cn/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands) brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar (https://www.onstar.com/us/en/home/), a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven (https://www.maven.com/us/?evar25=GM_COM_Our_Brands), its personal mobility brand, and Cruise (http://www.getcruise.com/), its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com (http://www.gm.com).

