Camunda Inc.: Camunda to Offer Collaborative Workflow Modeling Tool Cawemo for Free

Cawemo SaaS platform enables business analysts, developers and product managers to create, review and model business processes together

BERLIN, May 28, 2019, a software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced that businesses can map their processes as workflows free of charge using Cawemo. The Cawemo SaaS platform will now be freely available to new customers and its more than 21,000 already registered users. Interested parties can register on the website www.cawemo.com and test the cloud software immediately.



Cawemo was developed with business stakeholders and product managers in mind, enabling multiple individuals to collaborate on workflow processes on a single platform. It uses the BPMN 2.0 standard modeling language to graphically visualize workflows, which can be embedded in websites such as Confluence, exported as graphics for text documents such as Microsoft Word or loaded directly into Modeler, the developer tool of the Camunda stack. Later in 2019 users will also be able to automatically import process diagrams from the Camunda Engine and the Camunda Modeler, directly into the Cawemo platform.

"Cawemo is the 'Google Docs' of business process modeling -- a collaborative platform where teams can work together simultaneously," said Jakob Freund, CEO and co-founder of Camunda. "Companies undergoing digital transformation need to automate core business processes in a collaborative effort with software developers, as well as business stakeholders. Cawemo brings all these parties together to help complete their goals."

The Camunda Stack is currently offered as open source as well as in an enterprise license solution with professional support. Companies that already have a Camunda Enterprise license will immediately have free access to Cawemo.

About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, Goldman Sachs, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its open source workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome "big workflow" challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Jaffe at Sift Communications

Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com