- The FINEOS Platform seamlessly blends core, digital and data capabilities to create the most modern single platform for Life, Accident and Health.

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that OneAmerica has selected FINEOS for enterprise claims management across both group and individual lines of business. OneAmerica is one of the fastest-growing mutual insurance holding companies in the U.S., providing a range of products and services including: retirement products and services, individual life insurance and annuities, asset-based long-term care and employee benefit plan products.

FINEOS AdminSuite, an Open Core digital platform for absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider, is purpose-built to connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define the insurance landscape. FINEOS Claims is used globally by over 50 insurance organizations for claims management. FINEOS Claims enables insurance organizations to provide superior customer services, insight and improvement, solution innovation, and efficient claims administration, with better claimant outcomes.

OneAmerica will use FINEOS Claims to manage the entire claims process, from initial notification through final claim payment, ensuring enablement of a number of audiences via various portals. Leveraging the comprehensive, flexible and agile digital capabilities of the FINEOS Platform, OneAmerica will continue to enhance its already high levels of servicing capabilities. FINEOS was selected as it provides a comprehensive claims solution with a 100% implementation record.

"We believe FINEOS provides the best fit for OneAmerica in terms of the capabilities it offers around disability and life insurance claims management," said Amy Chinn, vice president of claims operations at OneAmerica. "Overall, we see the solution adding tremendous benefit to our enterprise."

Commenting on the announcement Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS, added "We are delighted OneAmerica has chosen to work with FINEOS to enhance their claims process. We believe the comprehensive but flexible nature of FINEOS Claims will help enhance the service OneAmerica offers to its customers. We look forward to a fast and smooth system implementation to enable OneAmerica to gain the benefits of FINEOS as early as possible. This partnership continues to strengthen and consolidate our market leadership".

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health with customers in 9 countries and has been chosen by 7 of the top 10 Group Life and Health Insurers in the U.S. and 4 of the top 5 Life and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has over 25 years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

FINEOS AdminSuite is designed specifically for the Life, Accident and Health market. A comprehensive, flexible and agile suite, it includes absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider. FINEOS AdminSuite is built on the robust FINEOS Platform and is designed to connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define the insurance landscape.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

About OneAmerica

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. FINEOS is not an affiliate of the companies of OneAmerica.

