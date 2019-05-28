North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order to supply a top-tier Asian manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells. This order, consisting of two DM-310 measurements systems for an existing customer, are expected to replace a competitor's older products for production line upgrades. The systems will be shipped in June 2019.

"We are pleased to have this continuing repeat business from a long-standing top-tier customer," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This is the fourth order from this Solar Module Super League* member, which demonstrates the success of Aurora's commitment to serving our customers with the best products and service."

Aurora's DM-310 (formerly the Decima 3T) is a member of our flagship DM-300 series of measurement products, providing the highest resolution and speed of solar cell measurements for our most technologically advanced customers. The DM-310 is typically used by manufacturers for 50 to 100 percent testing of solar wafers after diffusion and, like all of our DM products, is a reliable non-contact system that prevents cell damage during testing, while providing high measurement accuracy and excellent repeatability.

* The Solar Module Super League (SMSL) is a group of nine manufacturers that are expected to approach 60 percent of global module shipments in 2019. The SMSL designation identifies a manufacturer as being among the fastest-growing and most "bankable" suppliers for large-scale solar power installations around the world.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement, visualization and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties, cell parameters and production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect, analyze and correct process excursions, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby increasing yield and profits. We are creating the quality control standard for the global photovoltaic manufacturing industry. For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

