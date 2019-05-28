Gaining Traction: Cultivation Analytics That Provide Valuable Yield and Predictive Pathogen Information to Growers Seeking Consistency

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) -Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid" or the "Company"), a global provider of cultivation analytics that provides real-time environmental information for early detection giving growers the time to take action, announced sales contracts with three new clients, including Canna Farms and Up Cannabis.

On April 17, 2019, Briangrid launched its Data Intelligence Program for both growers of cannabis and other agricultural products to better understand the cultivation data Braingrid collects from their grow operations. The data can be used to alter and optimize grow conditions, providing improved consistency of product.

"These new contracts illustrate the growing traction that our Data Intelligence Program is generating. This momentum is a direct reflection of the value-add that our analytical services provide," said Michael Kadonoff, CEO of Braingrid. "Developed by our in-house Data Science Team this program enables our clients to better control microclimates for optimal grow outcomes."

Canna Farms of Hope, B.C a wholly owned subsidiary of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF), a premium quality licensed producer of medical dried flowers and oils, completed a large instrumentation order in its first of a three-phase one year Microclimate Analysis Project.

"Detecting microclimates is essential for us to optimize our growing conditions and maximize the quality and yield of our cannabis in order to continuously provide our clients with the premium products they expect" said Chris Tuckwell, Head of Security and IT at Canna Farms Ltd. "Implementing Braingrid's proprietary technology will enable us to fine tune our growing conditions and maximize our efficiency."

UP Cannabis, a high quality licenced producer in Ontario's Niagara Region also signed a one year agreement to begin the first of three Crop Analysis Projects. UP will receive monthly cultivation analytics reports and Professional Services for the next year. Allison Slater, Greenhouse Systems Technician UP Cannabis stated "I would like to again extend a huge thank you to your team for their consistent dedication and flexibility meeting our needs."

In addition, Braingrid announced a third sale; a five year agreement that will see Braingrid provide its real-time sensing and analytical services platform to an Ontario Institute offering unique educational opportunities in partnership with several Ontario colleges and universities.The Institute has created a new greenhouse to support a Sustainable Foods degree program. The greenhouse will be able to support spring to fall growing conditions and will feature climate controls for experimental and production purposes. This application demonstrates how Braingrid's solutions are valuable beyond cannabis cultivation in traditional agriculture.

Braingrid continues to develop solutions to help growers make faster and better decisions and optimize their utilization of resources. Further insights are available on Braingrid's blog: http://braingrid.io/blog/

About Braingrid:

Braingrid Limited is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

