Conveyor Monitoring Market Worth $254 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "Conveyor Monitoring Market by (Technology, Offering, Deployment Type), Conveyor Belt Monitoring, Industry (Mining, Power Generation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Conveyor Monitoring Market is likely to reach USD 254 million by 2024 from USD 215 million in 2019; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.5%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing focus of companies on reducing revenue loss due to faults in conveyor belts and motors, and the rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools and techniques.

"Conveyor belt monitoring to account for larger market share than conveyor motor monitoring"

Conventional methods of detecting failures in conveyors are unreliable, time-consuming, and labor-intensive. Conveyor belts carry tonnes of raw materials, minerals, and processed and unprocessed goods from a great distance. Conveyor belts are subject to many problems, including longitudinal cracks, damages to belt edges, belt wear and tear, belt overlapping on pulleys, cord misalignment, and insufficient belt cleaning. The productivity of companies carrying out mining activities or generating power is directly proportional to the continuous availability of conveyor belts. Monitoring the conveyor belt helps avoid costly shutdowns by timely inspecting defects and raising the precautionary alarm in such cases.

"Mining industries to lead conveyor monitoring market from 2019 to 2024"

Conveyor monitoring becomes crucial for processes involved in mining. Mining sites are usually remotely located with the possibilities of having hazardous or inaccessible locations. Conveyors are commonly used in carrying raw materials or minerals for processing. The productivity of mining sites depends on the continuity of the mining process, which, in turn, directly depends on the availability of continuously working conveyors. To ensure the continuous work of conveyors, it is essential to monitor the health of the conveyor belts and conveyor motors. Conveyor monitoring equipment not only monitor the health of conveyors but also predict any potential damages or downtime so that actions can be taken beforehand. Also, conveyor monitoring ensures the safety of miners as transporting minerals from hazardous locations may prove injurious or fatal.

"APAC to be largest market for conveyor monitoring during forecast period"

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the conveyor monitoring market due to the technological innovation and adoption of automation technologies in various industries. The APAC region is witnessing a surge in the deployment of conveyor monitoring solutions. China and Australia, being the top mining countries, have been adopting real-time conveyor monitoring systems to increase the operational efficiency and production in the country. Conveyor monitoring solutions help miners to optimize their operating costs by predicting failure of conveyors to achieve high efficiency in production. Australia has the highest number of mining sites and activities. Mining sites in Australia have focused on mining automation that includes the use of conveyor monitoring solutions in those mining sites. Major Australian players such as Fenner Dunlop and Beltscan offer a wide range of products in conveyor monitoring. With Australia being the forerunner in the mining industry, the APAC region holds the largest market share of the conveyor monitoring market.

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd. (Australia), Yellowtec (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group (Germany),Fenner Dunlop (Australia), PHOENIX CBS GMBH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), SKF (Sweden), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) are a few major players operating in the conveyor monitoring market.

