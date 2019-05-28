Callitas Health, Inc.: Callitas Health Welcomes Brian D. Keane as Capital Markets and Merger and Acquisitions Consultant

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Callitas Health Inc., (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F3), (the "Company" or "Callitas") a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, today announced that Brian D. Keane will join the team as the Company's Capital Markets and Merger and Acquisitions Consultant. The addition of Brian to the team will allow Callitas to continue focus on its patented wellness technology delivery platform and continued expansion into the global cannabis marketplace.

Brian D. Keane J.D., B Sc, has over 20 years of capital markets, investing and C-level consulting experience with over 100 emerging growth companies globally. He is currently CEO of Qualified Capital Consultants and co-founder of 420 Acquisitions, LLC. He has served in multiple consulting roles and directorships with family offices, public companies and multimedia specialists in the legal cannabis industry. Among them, he served as founding director at 1933 Industries Inc, CSE:TGIF.

Previously, Brian had banking and M&A roles at Deutsche Bank, Rodman and Renshaw, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co, Techvest, LLC and Yorkville Advisors. He began his career as a securities trader at NDB Capital Group (NYSE:NDB) and has held multiple FINRA Securities Licenses. He earned a JD from New York Law School and a B Sc. from the University of Scranton.

"We are proud to welcome Brian back to the Callitas team. As prior interim CEO, Brian is familiar with our patented delivery technology, as well as the multiple assets that are owned by the Company that will be evaluated for monetization as we expand into the legal cannabis market," said James Thompson, CEO of Callitas. "We are confident in his depth of experience in both capital markets and cannabis to help the Company shareholders achieve increased value on the heels of it expanding its IP into the cannabis space."

"We feel the future of cannabis consumption both in retail and future pharmaceutical markets will rely upon accurate dosing, quality control and certainty of active ingredients, its bio-availability and assertion of intellectual property around cannabis-based delivery technologies," Thompson continued. "Brian will be a key member of our team as we continue launching our platform for cannabis products and potential M&A opportunities for the company.

"Having worked predominately in the legal cannabis industry for the last five years, the time is now to differentiate by developing novel methodologies for cannabis delivery and protect it through the proper assertion of intellectual property and patents, which Callitas is doing," commented Brian. "I am very excited to help expand the Company's initial portfolio of technologies, both Canna-strips and the recent patent allowance of its Bi-Phasic candy. These products are game changers for accurate dosing and applying it as an alternative for consumers that suffer from pain and are dependent on opioids for relief."

"Finally, given the companies proven success in female wellness technology with products in conception, arousal and other applications, I am excited to help drive revenue through furthering its existing partnerships with Lifestyles and EPT as well as identifying other partnerships and M&A opportunities around the world."

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. For more information, visit www.callitas.com.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "should," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval and the commercialization of the rights to the Company's biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Company's filings to the CSE at www.thecse.com. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice regarding investigational devices: CannaMint Strips, C-103 and Extrinsa are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

