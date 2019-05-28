AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Kelly Isikoff has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Ms. Isikoff will oversee enterprise-wide information security strategies, as well as partner with the Company's business segments and its Global Cyber and Technology unit to provide strategic counsel to its clients and distribution partners. She will report to Global Chief Information Officer Keith Schlosser and will be based in the Company's New York office.

"Kelly brings experience leading information security strategies for world-class organizations spanning multiple sectors. I expect that both our colleagues and customers will benefit from Kelly's deep expertise, which spans technology risk management, information protection and security assurance, among other areas," said Mr. Schlosser.

Prior to joining AXIS, Ms. Isikoff spent two-and-a-half years at RenaissanceRe, where she served as the firm's CISO. Previously, she served as Executive Director, CISO, at JP Morgan Asset Management. Before that, Ms. Isikoff spent more than 10 years at Citigroup, where she rose to the position of Senior Vice President, Security Technology. Ms. Isikoff began her career at Warner Music Group, where she ascended to the position of Senior Lead, UNIX and Security Engineer. She holds an MS in Information Technology from the Stevens Institute of Technology.

