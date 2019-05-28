Financial and Capital Market Commission on May 28, 2019 decided to allow AS "GRINDEKS" shareholder SIA "Liplat Holding" to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "GRINDEKS" shares. 1. Information about the Offeror: SIA Liplat Holding, registered on 11.04.2019 with registration number 40203206071, registered address: Raunas iela 23, Riga, Latvia, LV-1039. The Offeror owns 72.64% of the shares of the AS "GRINDEKS". Kirovs Lipmans owns 43.33% of the share capital of the offeror, Anna Lipmane owns 21.67% of the share capital of the offeror and Filips Lipmans owns 0.05% of the share capital of the offeror, and Dashdirect Limited, a company controlled by Filips Lipmans, with the registration number in the Republic of Cyprus: HE 275245, registered office: Karaiskaki 6, City House, CY-3032, Limassol, Cyprus owns 34.95% of the share capital of the Offeror 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 12.59 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. If the established offer period ends on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a public holiday, then the last day of the offer is considered the next working day. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "GRINDEKS". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727047