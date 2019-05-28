One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019

ESCONDIDO, CA and BEL-AIR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference being held on June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel-Air, California.

The event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 250 names presenting to more than 1,000 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

OSS President and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, at 10:20 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's CFO, John Morrison, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

Management will discuss the company's award-winning specialized hardware, software, and cloud solutions for high-performance computing. They will also discuss how OSS is enabling AI on the Fly, where storage and computational power can be deployed close to where the underlying data is being collected.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View One Stop System's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OSS

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and to empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables 'AI on the Fly' by bringing AI datacenter performance to 'the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's expected growth in 2019. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of its plans will be achieved.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, risks associated with maintaining performance standards, continuing to fill purchase orders, impacts, costs and other features in the company's product lines and other risks described in its prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

SOURCE: One Stop Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546586/OSS-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational-Conference-June-4-5-2019