Biomunex Inc. to focus on R&D and business development activities in the US

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing immuno-therapeutics through the discovery and development of bi- and multi-specific antibodies, today announces that it has established its US subsidiary, Biomunex Pharmaceuticals Inc., in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The opening of this subsidiary is a first step in the company's strategy to expand Biomunex' activities in the US, with initial focus on facilitating Research Development partnerships and business development activities with pharmaceutical companies and leading academic institutions.

Emphasizing Biomunex' US presence, company executives will be presenting at several US-based events in the upcoming months:

Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Gerard, CEO of Biomunex, is presenting at the 8 th International Cancer Cluster (June 3 rd ), and also attending biopartnering sessions at BIO 2019 (June 3-6, Philadelphia, PA)

International Cancer Cluster (June 3 ), and also attending biopartnering sessions at BIO 2019 (June 3-6, Philadelphia, PA) Dr. Eugene Zhukovsky, CSO of Biomunex Pharmaceuticals SAS, is presenting the BiXAb platform and the company's pipeline at the Next Generation Protein Therapeutics Bioconjugates Summit (June 18-20, San Francisco, CA) and 10th Annual Summit World Bispecific (September 17-19, Waltham, MA)

"Following our recent licensing agreement with Sanofi for the generation and optimization of bi- and multi-specific antibody therapeutics, we are excited about ramping up our R&D and partnering activities in the United States with the establishment of Biomunex Inc.," said Dr. Gerard. "We are delighted to open our US subsidiary in Cambridge, MA, which probably represents the largest biotech cluster in the world, especially in the therapeutic antibody field. Biomunex' ambition is to develop its product pipeline globally and this first step paves the way for US developments

"The establishment of the US subsidiary will contribute to our global R&D objectives by increasing discovery and development partnerships based on the BiXAb technology with major US academic and industrial teams. Biomunex Inc. will also accelerate the preclinical and clinical development of our proprietary BiXAb antibodies," added Dr. Zhukovsky.

About the BiXAb platform

Biomunex' Plug-and-Play BiXAb platform generates next-generation bi- and multi-specific antibodies. This technology enables the turnkey formatting of a BiXAb antibody from any pair of monospecific monoclonal antibodies as building blocks, in a timely and cost-effective manner. The BiXAb platform possesses all key properties expected of an ideal bispecific antibody technology: fast design and modularity, excellent drug-like properties and manufacturability, multi-specific capability, versatility. The BiXAb platform enables Biomunex to develop immuno-oncology drug candidates with high anti-tumor activity demonstrating synergy on targets. Biomunex also develops this platform for new disruptive technologies based on multi-specific antibodies and T-cell redirection.

About Biomunex

Biomunex is a biopharmaceutical company providing innovative immuno-therapeutics through the discovery and development of bi- and multi-specific antibodies. Its pipeline includes bispecific antibodies in early development and disruptive discovery programs for immuno-oncology that will soon enable the company to reach clinical stage. After an out-licensing agreement with Sanofi, Biomunex continues to leverage its technology to partner with international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

www.biomunex.com

